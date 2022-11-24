All day action for Shropshire's winter bowlers

Bowls

He is running a one-day competition at Whitchurch’s District Club which is separate to the popular North Shropshire Parks’ series that now attracts 80-plus fields on Sundays.

The difference is that Saturday will see the round robin group games followed by knockout ties to reach an eventual winner, just as in pre-pandemic days.

“The all-dayer at the District is 8.30am for a 9am start with 13-up handicapped round robin games leading into the knockout stages,” said Brookes. “Entry is £12, with £10 going to the prize fund for the day, £1 to the host club and £1 to the North Shropshire Parks association.

“If possible, for food planning purposes, please advise me by today if you wish to attend on 07522 624773.”

A worrying lack of interest and cancelled bowls competitions is a growing concern for Shropshire Ladies association.

Trying to find remedies was discussed at the body’s joint end of season meeting and presentation evening with the Shrewsbury Ladies League held at Sinclair BC in Ketley, Telford.

County secretary Helen Clee said: “It was a very informal affair.

“The main comments from myself were around the future – or not – of the county, given the small numbers interested in being considered (for selection).

“And the fact we were unable to play the majority of our competitions due to lack of interest.”

Such a drop in interest is disappointing, given that Shropshire have such a good record in the British Ladies county championship, being runners-up to Yorkshire last season.