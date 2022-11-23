Wrockwardine will fly the flag for Shropshire

The Wrockites finished seventh out of 10 in division two of the Summit Garage Midland Super League last season, the club’s top team going on to be crowned Shropshire Premier League champions for the first time.

And despite looming changes in officials this winter, the club will be carrying on in the eight-a-side league on Monday nights in 2023.

Telford-based league secretary Rob Burroughs said that only Moor Lane have withdrawn – and they look set to be replaced in 2023 by Bradmore from Wolverhampton.