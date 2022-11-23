Needham’s fine run comes to an end at Tilstock

Shifnal bowler Needham went into round six at Tilstock on Sunday having won all of his 13-up round robin groups in the five previous rounds.

But on a day when another 80-plus bowlers competed, Needham was pipped to top spot in his group by Adderley’s Ian Howell, who beat him 13-8.

The outcome allowed Hanmer’s Andy Armstrong to become joint leader of the series points table by winning his morning group at Tilstock, a feat matched by Derek Wright, Cedric Bancroft, Ben Parkes, Conner Whitehall, Chris Makin, Brian Whitehouse and Gus Needham.

Happy series organiser Jamie Brookes said: “Considering the predicted forecast we had a reasonably good day with the weather.

“A total of 83 turned out to play on a green that would be described as exceptional in summer – let along in winter!

“A lot of credit must go to Tilstock – and Simon Fullard (chairman) in particular.”

Seven groups were need for the lunchtime starters with the group winners being Chris Elsbury, Gary Whitehall, Andy Marshall, Steve Dancer, Richard Proudlove, Elaine Jones, Donna Luke and David Cunningham.