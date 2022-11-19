Hunt for Shropshire deputy president set to end next week

Bowls

But Shropshire association bowls chiefs were still appealing for nominations in the countdown to Monday night’s meeting of the county executive at Sinclair BC in Ketley, Telford.

Finding someone to serve alongside County President Mick Jones next year is one of the items on the agenda, along with a report on the response to adverts to find a new treasurer and safeguarding officer, and fees for referees.

The executive meeting has been put back a week, county secretary Dawn Gray explaining: “The next BCGBA meeting is on Saturday, November 19 – and with this in mind we therefore postponed the executive committee meeting for a week.