Shrewsbury's Phil Scott reaches top of Parks association

Phil Scot with his chain of office

He was elected president of the body for a minimum term of one year at its AGM on Saturday.

And Malpas-based Scott is already British Parks’ general secretary, chief executive and junior organiser, while his wife Marie is its registrar and ladies secretary.

Having a serving British President means North Shropshire will host the Barlows-backed Senior Merit finals on August 27, in addition to the Junior and Under-25 Merits on July 23, the junior five-a-side team event in September and an open pairs on October 1.

Scott, who is also chairman of the Shropshire association and Whitchurch League amongst many things, said: “There’s not a lot to report from the British Parks’ annual meeting.

“The only rule change that passed was the veterans inter-county will be moving to a two-day event rather than a very long one dayer. Honararia was increased by 10 per cent in line with CPI and all officers were re-elected, although chairman Craig McGuigan wishes to stand down due to work commitments but will carry on until a replacement is found.”

n Shropshire bowls king Callum Wright has not enjoyed the most successful trips up the M6 since the main season finished.

But the 36-year-old reigning British Senior Merit champion has signed up for another journey north next month to play in a special promotion.

The Shrewsbury star will play in the Christmas Handicap Invitation 16 at the Red Lion, Westhoughton, Bolton – the home of the British Professional Panel where he played so many times last winter. Wraight will be joined by step-father Rich Goddard on Saturday, December 17, in a line-up that includes fellow big guns Simon Coupe, Wayne Ditchfield, Noel Burrows, Mike Leach and Josh Mordue.

“It’s an 11am start with a fantastic field of 16 and the draw to be made on the day,” said a Panel spokesman.