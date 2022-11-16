Notification Settings

Shrewsbury's Phil Scott reaches top of Parks association

Bowls

Shropshire bowls supremo Phil Scott has now reached the top of the tree in the British Parks association.

Phil Scot with his chain of office

He was elected president of the body for a minimum term of one year at its AGM on Saturday.

And Malpas-based Scott is already British Parks’ general secretary, chief executive and junior organiser, while his wife Marie is its registrar and ladies secretary.

Having a serving British President means North Shropshire will host the Barlows-backed Senior Merit finals on August 27, in addition to the Junior and Under-25 Merits on July 23, the junior five-a-side team event in September and an open pairs on October 1.

Scott, who is also chairman of the Shropshire association and Whitchurch League amongst many things, said: “There’s not a lot to report from the British Parks’ annual meeting.

“The only rule change that passed was the veterans inter-county will be moving to a two-day event rather than a very long one dayer. Honararia was increased by 10 per cent in line with CPI and all officers were re-elected, although chairman Craig McGuigan wishes to stand down due to work commitments but will carry on until a replacement is found.”

n Shropshire bowls king Callum Wright has not enjoyed the most successful trips up the M6 since the main season finished.

But the 36-year-old reigning British Senior Merit champion has signed up for another journey north next month to play in a special promotion.

The Shrewsbury star will play in the Christmas Handicap Invitation 16 at the Red Lion, Westhoughton, Bolton – the home of the British Professional Panel where he played so many times last winter. Wraight will be joined by step-father Rich Goddard on Saturday, December 17, in a line-up that includes fellow big guns Simon Coupe, Wayne Ditchfield, Noel Burrows, Mike Leach and Josh Mordue.

“It’s an 11am start with a fantastic field of 16 and the draw to be made on the day,” said a Panel spokesman.

Wraight’s latest venture to the Winter Sweeps at Cleckheaton on Saturday ended with an agonising 21-20 first round loss to Ross Ingham, the eventual winner of the £160 first prize being Yorkshire county man Stuart King.

