Another terrific turnout for the winter series

Bowls

A total of 75 bowlers played in Sunday’s three sessions of round robin games at Edgmond, the village club having won the Whitchurch League’s best kept green award for the second year running.

“We had another brilliant turnout again, playing on a really great conditioned green,” said series chief Jamie Brookes.

It took eight groups to cater for the demand in the morning, six for the lunchtime starters and another four for the late afternoon action.

Series points table leader Greg Needham made it five successive group wins, one of his victims being Wem USC star Derek Wright, and the other morning successes were Alan Purcell, Ben Hinton, Andy Armstrong, Ade Jennings, Cedric Bancroft, Liz Ruscoe and Phil Jones (St Georges).

Series big guns Gary Whitehall, Ben Parkes and David Cunningham shone in the early afternoon along with Rich Lockett, Carl Pawlowski and Andy Cooke.

Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight enjoyed two 13-7 wins and a 13-9 as he won his late group, a feat matched by Steve Dance, Craig Jones and Phil Guy.

“Round six this coming Sunday goes back to Tilstock – to allow for sore heads to clear after the Whitchurch League presentation on the Saturday night!” added Brookes.

Elsewhere, safeguarding the future of the North Shropshire Ladies association is the crux of a special meeting tonight.

Bowlers are being urged to attend the extraordinary meeting at Bridgewater BC in Whitchurch (7.30pm start) to try and find a way forward in difficult circumstances.

The plea is from North Shropshire chairperson Chris Sayers and follows a poor turnout at the association’s AGM, when long-serving secretary Donna Bennett reiterated her desire to step down from the post.

Finding a successor is vital so Sayers, who has committed to two more years in the chair, has organised the gathering.

“We need people to come forward,” said Sayers, who has been chairperson for 10 years.