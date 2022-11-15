Premier League quartet inducted into Shropshire Hall of Fame

Spencer Clarke and Rob Burroughs

Sir John Bayley duo Spencer Clarke and Norman Harvey, County President in waiting Mick Jones and Wem USC legend Derek Wright have received the award from the Premier League.

“It is our honour to induct all of them into our Hall of Fame,” said Rob Burroughs, the driving force of a league that is now sponsored by Taylor Support.

One-club man Clarke has played 583 times for the Bayley, boasting an impressive 73 per cent strike rate after winning 430 games and captaining them to their first Premier championship in 2016.

But it’s Jones who has won the league the most times – 10 in total – captaining St Georges four of those five times and then being a key part of Newport’s five successive title triumphs.

Wright, like Clarke a double County Merit champion, won the league averages in 2003 while Harvey has played an incredible 610 games for the Bayley, being a key man in their league and County Cup successes.

Bowlers in the Ludlow League could get double the action next year.

Eight teams completed the 2022 season, with Burway again crowned champions at the league’s post season meeting, when a plan for extra games was discussed.

League secretary Steve Burmingham said: “As it stands, we are hopeful of eight teams taking part again in 2023 and a discussion was held about whether to make everyone play each other twice home and away and have a 28 week season instead of a 14 week season.

“Those present at the meeting were asked to return to their clubs and gauge the feeling and possibly bring it forward as a proposal at the AGM on March 6 back at Burway Bowling Club.”

Wendy Davies was thanked for serving as safeguarding officer for more than a decade – Burmingham is set to succeed her in the role – and member club Cleobury Mortimer were congratulated for winning the first Best Kept Green In Shropshire competition.

Ludlow Motors are hopeful of continuing their sponsorship in 2023 and treasurer-fixture secretary Phil Baker said he had endured issues with the banking system since the league’s bank had ceased trading in Ludlow.

“He will look to transfer our account to one of the banks left in Ludlow and set up being able to do it online,” added Burmingham

“Apologies for not registering the league to enter the Shropshire inter-league competitions over the season but I will make amends next season. I hope to see more juniors coming through the ranks over the next few years as I am now a county junior selector so would like to put forward some players to represent Shropshire.