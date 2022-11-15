Malpas Sports take early lead in winter league

Bowls

Just two weeks into the four singles/two doubles bowls competition at the Whitchurch club, they are already top of the pile by a point after beating Wem USC 8-2 (118-92 on aggregate) with Gary Beff and Wayne Rogers 21-7 winners.

Bridgewater also made it two wins from two with a 7-3 (102-96) win over Adderley, but Woore are second following a 10-0 (126-84) romp against Elephant & Castle that featured a 21-4 doubles success by Chris Worthington & Jen Rogers.

Shropshire Mix enjoyed an 8-2 (113-100) victory over District B, Wayd Pawlowski winning 21-7, while District A were too strong for Archibald Worthington in a 7-3 (112-103) scoreline.

The youthful the Mix side will be tested tonight by Malpas Sports with Adderley taking on AWC tomorrow, Bridgewater and District A clashing on Thursday and E & C and District B meeting on Friday.

Meanwhile, former leaders Ifton Miners head into Wrexham tonight to take on Bradley B in the Bradley Winter League.

Wem USC have climbed to second in the league with a 5-1 win over Bersham last week.

The lack of active officials and bad behaviour by bowlers were key talking points at the annual general meeting of the Shropshire Referees Society.

Nine of the 10 referees the county currently has attended the meeting at Whitchurch club Bridgewater – and just five years ago the Society boasted 23 paid up members.

“The main discussion was on the lack of referees in the county and how this can be rectified,” said Phil Scott, Shropshire’s delegate to the British Referees Society.,

“Different ideas to try to boost numbers were brought forward by the members and will be actioned in the coming year.

“Behaviour issues were also discussed and the news that the British Crown Green Bowling Association are hopefully getting a disciplinary process in place was welcomed.”

A rise in the annual fee to £15 per member was accepted – £10 of which goes to the national body – and Christine Sayers and Eddie Broad asked to go onto the junior county list of referees from next year.