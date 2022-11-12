Needham holds top spot in the winter series

Bowls stock

He goes into tomorrow’s fifth round at Edgmond as the early leader of the overall series points title race after starting his first campaign in fine fashion.

Needham, who helped Shifnal secure promotion to the top flight of the Mid Shropshire League as second division champions this year, has topped his group in all four rounds to date to be clear leader of the points table.

Huge entry numbers have forced organiser Jamie Brookes to change the format a couple of times already this winter to try and cope.

“After last Sunday’s trial we’ll stick to those timings again, but we do need to have entrants there at least 20 minutes before the start time so that we are as efficient as possible,” said Brookes. “The sessions are 9am to 12:15pm (maximum of 32), 12:15 to 3.30pm (maximum of 32) and 3.30 until the finish, with no limit – at the moment.

“All the rest is the normal with 13-up round robin games, with handicaps, and it’s a £7 per person entry fee.

“All bowlers are welcome to come along and join in – but I will make decisions on who or how many I accept.

“So far this season the host clubs have made an average of £400 profit per day so please contact me if your club is interested.”

Series points table: Greg Needham 100, Andy Armstrong 90, Alan Boulton, Craig Jones & Phil Jones (NPR) all 85, Cedric Bancroft and Gary Whitehall both 80.

Meanwhile, Shropshire ace Callum Wraight was today making a third successive trip to the Spen Winter Sweeps in Cleckheaton, having drawn Ross Ingham in round one in a field of 40 packed with big names.

It’s silverware time on the Shropshire women’s bowling scene on Monday.

That’s when the Shrewsbury Ladies League and Shropshire Ladies association hold a joint end-of-season meeting and presentation evening at Sinclair BC in Ketley, Telford (7.15pm).

“All members who play in Shrewsbury Ladies League are invited to attend this event,” said league secretary Lesley Winwood.

Bridgnorth-based Winwood stepped up to the role to keep the league running – and the 2022 campaign saw 12 teams compete in one division.

Mighty Wrockwardine Wood will receive the champions’ trophy yet again after winning 20 of their 22 fixtures – and they also bossed the averages with Natalie Connor finishing top of the pile.

The function is also time for Shropshire to reflect on being runners-up to Yorkshire in the British Ladies county championship.