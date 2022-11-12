Drayton geared up for a tough test against the leaders

Drayton hockey

The West Midlands outfit have powered to the top of the table on the back of a perfect record of six wins from six games.

In contrast, battling Drayton have won just once so far in their six outings this season.

And they will go into the clash on the back of a 7-0 defeat on the road at Redditch last Saturday.

The home side it six places higher than Drayton and this showed with the speed of their attacks and overall ball control.

Drayton’s second team endured a frustrating clash against Stone fourths.

The game was played in torrential rain and in the end Drayton headed home with no reward for a battling display as the home side won 2-1.

Jesse Thompstone was on target for the Pirates.

Drayton Ladies enjoyed a very successful training session on Thursday with coach Dave Poole welcoming two players for their first game of hockey.

Last Saturday, they were at home to top-of-the-table Phoenix Blues and went down 6-0.

Talented teenager Archie Bridgwood was the star of the show as Newport continued their perfect start to the season. Bridgwood was handed his first team debut and responded in style by bagging a hat-trick in the 10-0 victory against Beacon in Midlands Hockey Division Seven North West.

Skipper Ash Williams was also among the goals as he struck four times but admitted his 15-year-old strike partner deserved top billing.

“Archie has been scoring a lot of goals for the second team and was given his chance in the firsts on Saturday, “ said Williams. “And he certainly took it and has kept his place for next weekend. He held the ball up really well, kept things nice and simple and I was really proud of him.

“He only started playing in 2021 so he is pretty new to the sport, but he is just a natural and a good athlete. He has been playing county hockey and has been put forward to represent the Midlands. It’s great to see some of our young players coming through and doing well.”

Matt Sanders, Courtney Horner and Hamish Leeds added the other goals as Newport, who face North Stafford away on Saturday, made it six wins from six league outings.

It was a good day all round the club with all their sides tasting success. The table-topping second team beat Old Wulfrunians 4-0, while the thirds won 2-0 at Leek.

A last-minute goal from Fiona Johnson earned the ladies, who top their division, a victory away to Bloxwich.

Ad the Badgers hit the goal trail as they beat Burton 7-1.

Whitchurch Ladies thrashed Alderley Edge V 12-2, with Molly Fry starting off the goalscoring from a short corner.

Valerie Fabery De Jonge then scored three more goals in the next 20 minutes, putting Whitchurch safely in the lead at half-time.

Fabery De Jonge got the ball rolling again after the break and persistence paid off as after a run of short corners saw Mollie Bell convert.

Alderley Edge managed to score two goals, but Whitchurch woke up and worked well together with two more goals from Fabery De Jonge.

Poppy Huxley scored a ninth and Fabery De Jonge netted three more times before the final whistle.

Whitchurch Men returned to winning ways after their frustrating draw the previous week as they overcame Alderley Edge IV 4-1.

The pressure told in the first half with captain Jack Barnes picking up the first goal of the game, running hard into the D and firing a shot that deflected off the keeper and in.

This was followed shortly after by Phil Handley winning the a goalmouth scramble to fire in off the keeper’s chest.