Another record weekend for winter series

Bowls

And now the boom in its popularity is being handled in a more manageable and sustainable way – for the bowlers who enter and organiser Jamie Brookes.

Sunday’s fourth round at Tilstock saw the launch of three sessions of 13-up round robin matches with entries strictly limited for the first two of them.

But that did not stop another record of 87 taking part on the day, with the group winners including big guns Callum Wraight, Derek Wright, Alan Boulton, Andy Armstrong, Gary Whitehall, Cedric Bancroft and Hadnall husband and wife, Steve and Kerry Dance.

“With these fantastic weekly high numbers I do feel they will be far more enjoyable and relaxed as we continue with three sessions – and this coming Sunday we are back at Edgmond,” said organiser Jamie Brookes.

Other group winners at Tilstock were Will Brookes, Darren Fielding, Kev Jones, Ian Howell, Lee Tarver-Stevens, David Cunningham, John Lea, Paul Smith, Andy Stutteridge, Cerys Marshall, Phil Jones, Greg Needham and Tom Sheridan.

The king of Shropshire bowls will be a guest of honour at the Whitchurch League’s end-of-season function later this month.

Callum Wraight, winner of 26 tournament titles including the British Senior Merit this year, will be in the spotlight at the league’s annual dinner and presentation evening on Saturday, November 19, at Whitchurch’s Civic Centre.

Tickets are available from league secretary Juliette Swire on 07896 977425, a raffle prize of £100 will be up for grabs and it is a 7pm for 7.30 start time.

Meanwhile, Wraight’s second trip to Cleckheaton in Yorkshire on Saturday to a Spen Winter Sweep was slightly more successful as he won his first game 21-9 before losing by the same score in the last 16 to Stuart King. At the same time Highley’s Darrell Handley powered through to the final of a one-day 32 singles at Stockingford in Nuneaton before losing 21-19 to Dan Petcher.

Shropshire and North Shropshire have high hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the British Ladies county championship next year, lifted by an encouraging draw for the 2023 qualifying groups.

Shropshire, beaten in this year’s final by Yorkshire, will face supplementary KO winners South Yorkshire, Lancashire and South Staffordshire in their round robin group.

And North Shropshire, returning to the main championship after an incomplete President’s Cup campaign, must tackle Burton & District, Dudley and North Lancs & Fylde

“It all went smoothly with no significant rule changes to report,” said Shropshire secretary Helen Clee.