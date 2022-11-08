Elephant fly out of the blocks in District League

Bowls

Elephant & Castle powered to an 8-2 (116-100 on aggregate) victory in the opening week of the District Invitation Winter League in Whitchurch, the Shawbury-based club have closed its green and folded during the pandemic.

Matt Ealey was their 21-9 star in the success over District B on Friday night in the four singles-two doubles league, reigning champions Malpas Sports having started their defence with a 7-3 (112-97) win over Shropshire Mix. Adderley and Bridgewater both recorded 6-4 successes over Archibald Worthington (119-107) and District A (123-94) respectively, Dave Gourlay winning 21-3 for the Water Boys, while Wem USC and Woore finished locked 94 apiece on aggregate.

Week two’s fixtures continue tonight with AWC against District A before E&C face Woore tomorrow, Bridgewater tackle Adderley on Thursday and District B take on Shropshire Mix on Friday – all on the Whitchurch club’s front green.