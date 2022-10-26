A new event is coming to Bylet in 2023 season

Local Print Pros are behind the LPP Open, a one-day competition at Bylet on Sunday, July 9, when 64 players will battle it out for a £750 first prize.

No home bowlers will be allowed from the Bridgnorth club and it’s £20 to enter with prize money paid to the last 16.

Entries are being taken now on 07946 612912 (email comps@localprintpros.co.uk) but they will not be confirmed without payment of the fee.

Telford-based Local Print Pros already back the Mid Shropshire, Highley and Premier leagues.

There is good news too for the long running Meole Brace Open with the Shrewsbury club close to announcing a successor to respected father and son, Barry and Ade Jennings, who have stepped down after running the Champion of Champions qualifier with such aplomb for so long.

And entries are now coming in for the £1,300 Edgmond Winter Shield with qualifying sessions on Wednesday-Thursday, December 28-29 (morning and afternoon). Finals day is Monday, January 2 (11am), all dates being weather permitting.