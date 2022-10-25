Ludlow League eager for the return of its trophies

Bowls stock

That is being held on Monday, November 7, at Burway Bowling Club (7.30pm), but the return of trophies is a major concern.

“So far only the Handicap Cup has found its way to me for engraving,” said league treasurer Phil Baker. “Can the winners of the trophies please get in touch so I can get them all engraved before the meeting.”

Steve Burmingham, secretary of the Ludlow Motors-sponsored league, added: “A representative from each team is required (at the post season meeting) when the presentation of prizes to all competition winners for the season will be made.”

n Shropshire bowlers eager to help their clubs grow are being urged to become a qualified coach.

It’s a proven course of action that has been overseen in recent years by County Development Officer Pauline Wilson as she encourages clubs to take steps to ensure their future.

“If bowlers are bored already (due to no matches), why don’t they do a Level One coaching course in the off season?” said Wilson. “There’s a two-day course on November 5 and March 11 at Helsby Bowling Club in Cheshire and it’s an outdoor green so we’ll go ahead whatever the weather.”