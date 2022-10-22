New champions Woore complete Shropshire treble

Bowls stock

Woore are the new kings of the SPS Whitchurch League while Chester Road, who dominated division one alongside Wem USC for so long, have fallen from grace.

Gary Beff, captain of Woore, declared: “It would be fair to say that 2022 has been quite a season.

“We only went and won the lot – Whitchurch division one, Jubilee Doubles and Shropshire Star Cup!”

League chairman Phil Scott confirmed: “Woore completed the treble for this season by winning the Shropshire Star Cup at Newport (with victory over Hanmer).

“And Audlem completed a double of their own winning the President’s Cup on the same night (by beating Shavington) and staying in division one - after coming up by default, you could say.

“They finished sixth in division two in 2019 but were the club who wanted a go into division one, replacing Prees A and Childs Ercall.

“Congratulations to all the winners and commiserations to all the relegated teams, including Chester Road A on being relegated for the first time from division one.”

Looking ahead to the 2023 campaign, Scott added: “Audlem brought up returning divisions two and three to 12-a-side fixtures next year at the end of season executive meeting.