Double first for winter series

BowlsPublished:

The booming North Shropshire Parks winter bowls series will break new ground tomorrow on two fronts.

Round two of the ninth series heads into Wales for the first time, to be played at Bradley on the Wrexham area club’s artificial surface – another first.

“We are at Bradley BC (postcode LL11 4DQ) to take on the challenge of their artificial green,” said series promoter Jamie Brookes.

“But bowlers need to note the change of session timings to 9am to 1.30pm and then 1.30 to 6pm as we over-ran my advised finishing times last weekend.”

That was because a superb 78 bowlers took part in round one at Edgmond – and tomorrow will see the same format of 13-up handicapped games in round robin groups, entry costing £7.

“All bowlers are welcome to come along and join in, but they need to advise me which session they’d prefer as I can’t guarantee a space,” added Brookes.

“And please remember that we are not Covid free, so if anyone has symptoms please consider others before attending.”

