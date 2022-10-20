Proud Callum Wraight ends season to remember with another title win

Callum Wraight

The Shrewsbury-based British No.1 completed the campaign with an astonishing 26th tournament triumph, surpassing his own record set in 2021.

It came in the Kerridge Open in Macclesfield on Sunday with the 36-year-old confirming: “It meant I will sign off the season with an incredible 26 tournaments, beating the record I set last year.

“But, more importantly, it’s been the best season of my life and one that will surely be impossible to match again.”

It was the first time the taxi-driving father of two had entered the Kerridge comp and he qualified for the finals day with 21-8 and 21-9 wins earlier in the week.

“It was my last proper tournament of the season and the first time I had entered it – but I managed to take the £500 first prize,” said Wraight.

“In the final 16 on Sunday, I beat Andy Proctor first game, which I thought would be extremely difficult with him only losing in the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions a few weeks ago.

“However, I beat him 21-4, then Paul Drinkwater (Wharton Cons) 21-13 in the quarter-finals and Will Archibald (Whaley Bridge) 21-7 in the semis.

“In the final, I beat a good young player in Jack Bushell 21-7.”

Twenty-four hours earlier Wraight had bowed out in round one of the finals of the Ray Leath Memorial at Willenhall Nordley,

Clay Flattley (Sir John Bayely) suffered the same fate but Newport’s Aaron King made the quarter-finals before losing 21-9 to eventual title winner Greg Smith.

Meanwhile, Woore veteran Cedric Bancroft enjoyed a superb run to reach the semi-finals of the one-day 64 at Owley Wood in Weaverham on Saturday.

The winners of one of the closest title races in the history of Shropshire’s oldest bowling league will be saluted tomorrow night.

Llangollen A clung on to the Oswestry League’s first division championship by just one point from Chirk AAA A and will receive their rewards at Bersham Club.

The Wrexham venue is the scene of the league’s annual presentation evening from 7pm, with organiser Roger Candlin eager for all prize winners to be represented.

“Any club or individual, having won a cash prize but failing to send a representative from that club to the presentation to collect such prize, will forfeit it,” said Candlin, the league’s competition secretary.