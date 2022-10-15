Shropshire's Callum Wraight is back in the Black Country chasing a big prize

Callum Wraight

The Shrewsbury-based British No.1 was verbally abused and threatened with physical violence at finals day at the £4,220 George Masters in Warley earlier this month. Shaken but not deterred by those events, the 36-year-old is in a 32-strong field for the Ray Leath Memorial singles at Willenhall Nordley today, alongside county team-mate Clay Flattley (Sir John Bayley).

Reigning British Senior Merit champion Wraight is rated a 4-1 shot with the bookies, with Greg Smith the 6-4 favourite and Darren Plenderleith – who beat Wraight in the final of the George Masters – a 6-1 bet.

Meanwhile, a number of Shropshire bowlers were heading into Cheshire today for a one-day knockout at Owley Wood in Weaverham, including Jamie Brookes, Cedric Bancroft and Steve Rogers.

The really cold weather may not have arrived yet but thoughts are already turning towards the launch of Shropshire’s major winter bowling league.

Ten teams will compete in the District Invitation Winter League at the Whitchurch club when it bursts back into life on Monday, October 31.

The four singles-two doubles fixtures start with Wem USC taking on Woore on the front green at the venue while reigning champions Malpas Sports will open the defence of the title 24 hours later against the Shropshire Mix side.

“We have the same 10 teams so hopefully we’ll have another good season,” said spokesman Jamie Brookes

He’s the man to contact (on 07522 624773) to book a place in tomorrow’s first round of the North Shropshire Parks’ winter series.

It’s at Edgmond with 13-up handicapped round robin games in sessions at 9am to 1pm and then 1 to 5pm, entry costing £7 with £1 going to the host club.

Adderley’s ace bowlers will double up at the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League’s end-of-season prize-giving.

They will be congratulated as winners of both Divisions One and Three at the presentation lunch at Prees Club on Tuesday.