From heartbreak to joy for Crescent

Crescent victorious

They lifted that trophy thanks to an 11-shot win over Abbey at the Prince of Wales Hotel on Thursday, having lost narrowly to the Prince in the Tanner Cup final.

“The two teams in the Team Doubles final started level with both receiving a handicap of 10 – and it was the Abbey that held the initiative after the first three games, Graham& Greg Jones winning 21-13 to help them to a seven-chalk lead,” said a Tanners league spokesman.

“This was soon wiped out by Crescent captain Dave Oliver & Jon Mansell’s 21-10, but Abbey went back in front as Andy Cooke & Dave Turner won 21-15.

“It left Andy Pullen & Dan Williams to see the Crescent over the line with the biggest card of the night, a 21-8 win.”

Tonight sees the consolation final when Battlefield take on Greenfields & Albert Road at Old Shrewsbury (7pm).