Winners of the Whitchurch over-60s league congratulated

Bowls

Delegates of the league’s member bowls clubs were attending the end of year executive meeting at Tilstock BC this afternoon ahead of the presentation lunch at Prees Club on Tuesday, October 18.

The last comp was the traditional draw for partners mixed doubles at Chester Road when 15 pairs contested the two titles at stake.

“The winners were David Taylor (Chester Road) & Ann Evans (Newport), beating Mike Beckett (Bridgewater) & Helen Astley (Newport) 21-20 in the final,” said a league spokesperson.

“Winners of the I.K & P Jones Consolation were Fred Stokes (Bridgewater) & Sue Griffiths (Wem Albion), who beat John Stead (Audlem) & Dot Charlesworth (Chester Road) 21-18 in that final.”

n Steve Duckett and Jenna Parsons are the mixed doubles champions for 2022 in the Tanners Shropshire Bowling League.

The Castlefields-Prince of Wales Hotel combination won the Frank & Mabel Edwards trophy by starring at Bicton.

They put the icing on sweet day by beating Prince Hotel’s Dan Wornell & Nicki Hotchkiss in the final.

“It was a very good final on an excellent green with some fine bowling from both pairs, Steve and Jenna beating Dan and Nicki 21-10,” said organiser Rich Jones.

“Thanks must go to Bicton Bowling Club for the use of their superb green and facilities and also for their hospitality – and also to league president Mick Caddick for his help and support.”