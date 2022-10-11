Rhyn rounding off good season with competition

Bowls

“Currently we have three spaces available and six players still needing to update me on who their partner is,” said organiser Carlos Rodeleia. “The green is in good condition and, with a dry week forecast, the worm casts will be easy to clear and a good couple of runs with the mower should see it still in good condition come Saturday.”

Meanwhile, entries are now coming in for £1,300 Edgmond Winter Shield over the Christmas holiday period. Details: Qualifying sessions on Wednesday-Thursday, December 28-29 (morning and afternoon) and finals day Monday, January 2 (11am) – all dates weather permitting. Entry is £20, first prize £500, book with Sarah on 07792 428685 or email (sjg631@outlook.com).

n Finals day of the British Super Cup at a Shropshire bowls club delivered the hoped-for thrilling climax. Lloyd Hotel of Greater Manchester ended up kings of the eight-a-side 31-up tournament at Sinclair, in Ketley, Telford – but only by the skin of their teeth.

They beat Garswood Hall of Wigan by just one shot, recovering from a slow start in Sunday night’s final to finish with five winners, having ended the more local hopes of Willenhall Nordley in the semi-finals earlier in the day.