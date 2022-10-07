Whitchurch set to host biggest day of the year

Start time is 10am at Edgmond with a plethora of Merit and competition finals and will end roughly 12 hours later after the finals of the Shropshire Star Cup and President’s Cup at nearby Newport.

That’s where champions Woore face Hanmer in the main team knockout for the Shropshire Star Cup on the No.1 green at 6.30pm, at the same time as Audlem and division three winners Shavington clash on the No.2 for the President’s prize.