Whitchurch set to host biggest day of the year

Start time is 10am at Edgmond with a plethora of Merit and competition finals and will end roughly 12 hours later after the finals of the Shropshire Star Cup and President’s Cup at nearby Newport.
That’s where champions Woore face Hanmer in the main team knockout for the Shropshire Star Cup on the No.1 green at 6.30pm, at the same time as Audlem and division three winners Shavington clash on the No.2 for the President’s prize.
The schedule for earlier in the day at Edgmond is: 10am - Mixed Doubles semi-finals: Derek Wright & Mo Corley v Andy & Leah Marshall; Elaine Jones & Steve Ashton v Heather & Greg Ashton. Under-15 Merit final: Ben Cutler v Joe Sheridan. 11am - Under-21 Merit semi-finals (draw on day): Edward Proudlove, Ben Hinton, Will Brookes, Harry Brookes. Ladies Merit semi-finals (draw on day): Helen Hinton, Kerry Dance, Elaine Jones , Marie Scott, Wendy Matthews. 11.45am - Doubles semi-finals: Geraint Williams & Ade Humphries v Phil Jones & Jock Timlett; Carl & Ben Hinton v Steve Ashton & Andy Cooke. 12:30pm - Mixed Doubles final; Under-21 Merit final and consolation final; Ladies Merit final. 1.30pm - League Doubles final and Individual Merit starting with prelims