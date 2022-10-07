Adderley chase their place in the Premier League

A place among the 14 club elite of the Salop Leisure Premier League is at stake when they take on Bylet in the play-off final at Old Shrewsbury (No.1 green) from 7pm.

Adderley, champions of the Market Drayton League, took a giant stride towards their goal by beating their Mid Shropshire counterparts, Horsehay, in a pre play-off showdown at Meole Brace. But that narrow seven-chalk win showed the villagers that they will need to be at their very best tonight if they are not to suffer a repeat of their agonising loss to Chester Road at Prees in the 2019 Premier play-off final.

Bylet, who finished bottom of the Premier this season by four points after just eight wins from 26 fixtures, have county star Scott Harries, reigning Shropshire Ladies Merit champion Cheryl Caswell, and big hitters Sam Millward and Rob Fuller in their ranks.

And the Bridgnorth-based club have plenty of experience of the play-offs, having survived the crunch clash in 2006, 2010, 2011 and again in 2014.