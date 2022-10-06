Shropshire's bowls star Callum Wraight faces abuse and physical threats at Birmingham event

Callum Wraight

The Shrewsbury star suffered all day as the last 16 battled it out in £4,220 George Masters at Warley on Saturday, but somehow found a way to cope and reach the final before losing 21-15 to Darren Plenderleith.

News of his shocking treatment prompted Monday’s County Executive meeting to call on the sport’s governing body – the British Crown Green Bowling Association – to get to grips with bad behaviour as instances of it increase.

A reflective Wraight said: “Firstly, I want to say a massive well done to Darren Plenderleith on his victory, his achievement has been lost somewhat in some unsavoury events throughout the day – I felt he was the best and most consistent player all day.

“Unfortunately I was subjected to endless bad shouts, horrific personal abuse and really poorly timed shouts on the point of delivery.”

They started in his first round win over Dave Semper, in front of partner Zoe Edwards and their two children, Wraight adding: “I should have left the premises then but I felt I had a duty to carry on bowling, having just knocked Dave out of the competition.

“I’ve had over 300 messages of support since Saturday, which has humbled me a lot, especially when most have been from a lot of the game’s elite of the past 30 years or so.

“They have said some very lovely and flattering things about my stature in the game and the way I conduct myself on and off the green.

“The bit that really hit home for me on Saturday was when my little girl Olivia was petrified that her daddy was doing to get smacked.

“It just put the whole situation into perspective for me ad really upset me to be honest.”

Whether the 36-year-old ever plays in the George Masters again remains to be seen, but competition promoter Elliot McGuinness said: “From an organisers perspective, it was quite a challenging day on a number of fronts.

“All I’ll say is it’s a massive shame that this has overshadowed a good day’s bowling.

“We were blessed with a top quality field, good weather and a good crowd and it’s a shame that a few spectators have grabbed the limelight.

“I know Callum has suggested that this will be his last visit to the George, which is a great shame as we want all of the best players to come down to the competition.