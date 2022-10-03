Cleobury Mortimer green named the best in Shropshire

Bowls

The South Shropshire club made history as the inaugural winners of the Dennis UK-Sissis sponsored title, trophy and £200 first prize.

A formal presentation of their rewards was made at a ceremony at Cleobury that was attended by county association chairman Phil Scott and Roger Moore, sales and marketing manager of Dennis UK.

“For a first year of the greens competition it has gone very well,” declared Scott. “And hopefully the advice from Alan Lewis (the judge who visited all eight finalists), has been invaluable to all the green keepers.

“Dennis UK will be doing a greenkeepers seminar early next year and I would advise as may of them as possible to attend the day for talks, demonstrations and help

“I hope all clubs in Shropshire continue their good work in green-keeping and we thank Dennis UK and Sissis for their continued support.”