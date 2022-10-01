Market Drayton bringing season to a close

Champions Adderley before their Premier pre play-off win over Horsehay at Meole Brace

First there are the finals of the Jim Swire Cup and Bernard Lazarus Cup, swiftly followed by the league’s presentation at Hodnet Social Club when Adderley will be in the spotlight.

Division One runners-up Malpas Sports and Division Two outfit Hodnet A will contest the main Swire Knockout final at Wollerton, the five games of doubles starting at 6.30pm.

It’s the same start time for the Lazarus final between top-flight Childs Ercall A and surprise Division Four finalists Bridgewater C at Hodnet.

“At the conclusion of both games the presentations will take place at Hodnet Social Club,” said a league spokesperson. “These will include all the division prize presentations – and any cash prizes not collected by a club on the night will be donated to charity.

“There will be a buffet and all club representatives are welcome.”

Adderley A will be crowned Division One champions – they face a Premier League play-off final on Friday – and the club’s B side also topped Division Three for a fine double.

Johnstown were kings of Division Two, Prees A ruled in Division Four and Childs Ercall B were champs in Division Five.

It’s not been an easy year for open bowls competition organisers in Shropshire this year.

But tomorrow’s relaunch of the Trench Mixed Doubles bucked the trend with organiser Lucy Evans filling all 32 places and having pairings on standy on a reserve list.

A £200 first prize is on offer at the Telford club, its green having finished runner-up in the first Shropshire Best Kept Green competition, qualifying starting at 9.30am and the last eight due to play from 5.30pm.

Mixed doubles is also the name of the game for the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League at Chester Road on Tuesday, the draw for partners to take place before ties start at 10am.