Shropshire's Callum Wraight to play away-day villain

Callum Wraight

The Shrewsbury star takes his place in a 16-strong field in the finals of the £4,200 George Masters at Warley in Birmingham where he faces a first round tie against Dave Semper.

Wraight is the 9-4 second favourite behind Greg Smith to land the £800 first prize at a venue he’s not particularly fond of.

Competition organiser Elliot McGuinness said: “Callum is once again coming off the back of another fantastic season with over 20 titles to his name and it’s very hard for anyone to argue against his status as the current game’s No. 1.

“Despite the George not being one of his favoured pitches, he’s had an impressive run in recent years and will be hoping to go one better than last year’s showing where he was runner-up to Paul Evans. Callum’s probably unlikely to have much support on the side lines in Birmingham, but will undoubtedly relish being the pantomime villain looking to dash a lot of local hopes.”