Highley do double after adding cup to league title

Super Stockton – proud division two KO winners

Their A team added to their Highley League Championship by winning the Division One Knockout final, just after Stockton A landed the Division Two Knockout trophy.

Broseley was the venue for Sunday’s double header, which was followed by the league’s presentation buffet, when newcomers Shifnal received the Division Two winners’ prize and Scott Harries (Islanders A) and Keith Banks (Much Wenlock) the divisional averages awards.

“Congratulations to Highley A on completing the league and cup double by narrowly defeating Madeley by eight shots,” said league chief John Palmer. “They each had four winners in the final, but the league champions edged the match by eight shots (Frank Leek best with a vital 21-7 card for Highley).

“Stockton A never looked back after having three winners in the first four against Much Wenlock in the Division Two final, eventually having six winners and a winning margin of 40 shots (Jeanette Bennett and Richard Suggett both winning 21-10).”

A wonderful run of results took Woore to the brink of a British bowls title.

The village club who have bossed the Whitchurch League this year marched into the final of the Dennis UK-Sisis British Parks club team championship in the Burton area last weekend.

But with the crown that was last won by Chester Road in 2000 on the line, Woore were blown away by 61 shots by Pudsey in the eight-a-side final on Sunday night at Stretton Anglesey.

Steve Rogers (21-20) was their only winner as the Yorkshire big guns proved far too strong in a disappointing end to a stunning day.

It began with three straight wins in their round robin group at Hatton BC against Goldeslie of Warwickshire, Wolstanton High Street (North Staffordshire) and Belmont (East Midlands).

A cracking two-chalk semi-final victory over Bradfield on Stretton No.1 followed, last on Jan Wakefield’s 21-8 card ensuring that three winners were enough to beat the White Rose county side.

The Woore line-up was Rogers, Wakefield, Andy Moss, Gary Beff, Andy Smith, Dan Hand, Charlie Weaver and Andrew Davies.