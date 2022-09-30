Adderley have a chance to reach Shropshire Premier League

Bowls

The Market Drayton League champions beat their Mid Shropshire counterparts Horsehay in a thrilling pre play-off clash on Wednesday night at Meole Brace.

The villagers edged a clash on the No.2 green that went down to the wire by just seven shots to earn the right to face the club that finishes bottom of the Premier next Friday. Just who gets to tackle the dreaded play-off will be decided tonight with Bylet, Highley or Wem USC desperate to avoid it.

Adderley, narrowly beaten by Chester Road in the last play-off in 2019, won just five of the 12 games against Horsehay – but they had the better cards thanks to Dave Bamford in the first four (21-9), Ed Proudlove in the middle (21-11) and Rich Pullen (21-9) late on.

Yet when Gavin Bridge led 14-1 for the Telford club in the last four they were still in with a big shout, Andy Garbett having won 21-11 for them earlier in the evening.

But a calm Chris Elsbury sealed Adderley’s success with his 21-15 victory in the last game to finish.