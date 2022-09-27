Title dominance adds up to nine years for vets

Bowls

The village club’s reign in the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League in 2022 was completed as they won the Eric Dobson team knockout on Wednesday at Norton in Hales.

Division One champions every year from 2014, Adderley beat Audlem A by 18 shots in the knockout final with Barry Hughes & Derek Cox leading the way with a 21-5 card.

Wem A also had three winners out of four games as they landed the Eric Dobson trophy with an 18-chalk margin over Division Two champions Victoria A, Pat Davies &Terry O’Rahilly, winning 21-4.

“Thank you to Norton in Hales for hosting the team doubles finals – a good, fine day was had by all who attended,” said league secretary-treasurer Wendy Icke.

Ash topped the final third division table and the divisional averages winners this season were. One: Richard Lewis & Carol Matthews; Two: Andy Wilson & Maureen Walley; Three: Roger Bailey & Pat Gillibrand.

n Shrewsbury division champions Prince Hotel A face a teal test of their credentials tonight.

Having topped Division One of the Tanners-backed bowls league, they take on runners-up Castlefields in the semi-finals of the Fullwood Cup on Meole Brace No.2 while Battlefield A and Telepost clash at the Prince Hotel.

Tonight’s Scadding Cup semis are: Pontesbury B v Meole Brace A at Telepost; Castlefields B v Crescent A at Bicton.