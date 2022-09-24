Notification Settings

Shropshire bowls leagues planning season finale high

By Nick Elwell

Two Shropshire bowls leagues plan to finish their seasons on a high on Sunday with finals and presentation days.

The Highley and Wem leagues both have two finals before their end of campaign prize-giving ceremonies.

Broseley takes centre stage for the Highley League with the action starting at 1pm with the division two knockout cup final between Much Wenlock (+4) and Stockton (+8), the sides that finished second and third respectively in the final table.

Champions Highley will be off scratch as they go for the double in the climax of the division one knockout cup against Madeley Cricket Club BC (+4) at 3pm.

Both finals in the Local Print Pros-sponsored league are eight-a-side, with the second match to be followed by the prize presentation at about 5pm.

“A buffet will be provided and all league bowlers are welcome. Donations of prizes for a raffle on the day would be much appreciated,” said league chief John Palmer.

The Browns of Wem League turn to Old Shrewsbury for their finals and presentation day that starts at 2pm.

Champions Castlefields A meet first division rivals Sir John Bayley with the Knockout Cup at stake on the No.1 green.

The other 10-a-side showdown, on the No.2, sees Adderley face the A team of third division G & A for the Consolation Cup.

