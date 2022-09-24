Notification Settings

Bowring Open call off through lack of entries

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished: Comments

Lack of entries means the bid to re-launch the Bowring Open has been called off.

Bowls stock

Despite the Wellington club finding a new sponsor and offering £1,000 in prize money, less than 30 bowlers had booked a place in the one-dayer that was scheduled for Sunday, October 2.

There are still limited spaces left on the same day at the Trench Mixed Doubles and but more of a chance of making a late entry in £2,100 Autumn Doubles at St Georges

BOWLS DIARY

Trench Mixed Doubles - 32 places to chase £200 first prize on Sunday, October 2. Qualifying sessions at 9.30am and 1pm, last eight from around 5pm. Entry £10 per pair and one home bowler pair allowed, with a handicap. Contact Lucy Evans on 07359-202580.

Open Mixed Pairs – one-day comp on Sunday, October 9, at Wem BC with 64 places run by North Shropshire Ladies, Start time 10.30am, entry £12 per pair, book with Donna Bennett on 07766 789636.

£2,100 Autumn Doubles at St Georges – two bowler 31-up team doubles on top green, aggregate score to decide winners. £900 to winners, qualifying sessions Saturday-Sunday, October 8-9, finals for last eight on Saturday, October 22 (2.30pm). Contact Ian Gaut (stgeorgesbowls@gmal.com) for vacancy details.

£1,300 Edgmond Winter Shield - qualifying sessions on Wednesday-Thursday, December 28-29 (morning and afternoon) and finals day Monday, January 2 (11am) - all dates weather permitting. Entry is £20, first prize £500, book with Sarah on 07792-428685 or email (sjg631@outlook.com).

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

