Bowlers to represent Shropshire in Champion of Champions

Shropshire Ladies Merit winner Cheryl Caswell and Tina Ralphs of North Shropshire Ladies will try to win the coveted national title at Monk Sports & Social Club in Woolston, Warrington, from 10am.
Caswell, who has been drawn against Carol Verdon (North Midlands) in round one tomorrow, is a key part of the Bylet side battling against a relegation play-off in the Shropshire Premier League.
But Ralphs, who opens in Warrington against Janet Hargreaves of Staffordshire, will be full of confidence as part of a Nantwich Park Road team pushing for promotion to the top flight of the Whitchurch League.
The men’s Champion of Champions is today (SAT) at the same venue with Shrewsbury’s British Senior Merit winner, Callum Wraight, aiming to repeat his 2015 title triumph ahead of his 36th birthday on Monday.