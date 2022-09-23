North Shropshire bowlers head east in search of glory

Bowls

Adderley and Woore will head to the East Midlands on Sunday for the Dennis UK-Sisis Club Team Championship, a title that has been hard to come by for local representatives, Chester Road having been the last winners of it in 2000.

But North Shropshire spirits were lifted last weekend when their A team in the Parks’ junior five-a-side championship won the consolation cup at Cleckheaton in Yorkshire, skipper Joe Killen receiving the trophy.

“Congratulations to all North Shropshire bowlers (at Cleckheaton) for their superb bowling and sportsmanship on and around the greens - and the parents and supporters,” said a spokesman.

Adderley head to Eureka Park in Swadlincote for their round robin group in the eight-a-side team championship on Sunday and will be up against Bradfield of South Yorkshire, Ridgeway (North Derbyshire) and Gladstone from the Wirral.

Woore will be in action at Hatton BC with their opponents being Goldeslie of Warwickshire, Wolstanton High Street (North Staffordshire) and Belmont (East Midlands).