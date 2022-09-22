Callum Wraight is on the hunt for more big money prizes

Callum Wraight (right)

The Castlefields king, having made it 23 tournament triumphs for the season by winning the £3,100 Pack Horse Open in Macclesfield last weekend, now has a quickfire double as his new goal.

First he has the Crown Green Masters tomorrow at Fleetwood, where 32 stars of the game have paid £100 a man to play for a massive prize fund.

Wraight has been paired with Yorkshire ace Chris Mordue in round one while his step father Rich Goddard takes on Warrington’s Lee Johnstone for starters tomorrow.

Then on Saturday it’s Champion of Champions day at Monk Sports & Social Club in Woolston, Warrington, and past winner Wraight faces David Bradford (Isle of Man Merit) when 32 big title winners from 2022 go into battle.

A spokesman for the Champions tournament said: “Two previous winners are Simon Coupe (2014) and Callum Wraight (2015) and both will be strongly fancied to add to their previous titles.

“And there is the intriguing prospect that Wraight could meet Greg Smith, winner of the Spring Waterloo, in the final as they have been drawn in opposite sides of the draw.

“A previous semi-final between the two in 2017 has gone down in Champions of Champions folklore as one of the greatest games of the competition’s history.”

Shropshire’s other Champion of Champions hopefuls are shock Midland Masters winner Alex Hassall, who plays Ryan Clark (Brighouse Classic) in the first round, while County Merit winner David Lloyd faces a tough opener against Yorkshire Merit winner Jack Dyson.

In-form Wraight landed the first prize at the Pack Horse by beating Neal Ocego 21-12 in last Saturday’s final, having drubbed Lee Johnstone 21-4 in the semi-finals.

The stakes are high for teams in semi-finals of three Shropshire bowls knockouts tomorrow night.

Tanners Shropshire champions Castlefields A have a league and cup double in their sights as the sides that finished in the top four places in division one contest the Tanner Cup semis.

They take on runners-up Prince of Wales Hotel at Bicton while Battlefield and Crescent clash at Hadnall.

Market Drayton League champions Adderley A have the same double goal in the Jim Swire Cup as they take on Hodnet A at Victoria in the last four as Malpas Sports A and Prees A meet at Wem Albion.

Tomorrow is also semi-finals time in the Bernard Lazarus Cup with the ties being Childs Ercall A versus Audlem B at Norton in Hales and Bridgewater C against Whixall A at Tilstock.