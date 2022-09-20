Shropshire best counting down to champions

Champion of Champions

Monk Sports & Social Club in Woolston, Warrington, is the venue picked for crown green bowls’ big day on Saturday now that the former spiritual home of the game in Blackpool is no more. And county No.1 Callum Wraight, shock Midland Masters winner Alex Hassall and County Merit chnmpion David Lloyd can’t wait to take their places in the 32-strong field.

Past winner of the title Wraight has been drawn against David Bradford (Isle of Man Merit) in round one while Hassall has been paired with Ryan Clark (Brighouse Classic) and Lloyd faces a tough opener versus Yorkshire Merit winner Jack Dyson.

n There no sign of the action easing off in the three Shropshire affiliated bowls leagues just yet.

Tonight is quarter-final time in the Tanners Shropshire League’s Fullwood and Scadding Cups for its Shrewsbury division sides while tomorrow there’s a double header of finals for two veterans leagues.

Norton in Hales is the venue for the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League’s team knockout doubles at 2pm, Adderley A and Audlem A contesting the Eric Dobson trophy while Wem A and Victoria A do battle for the Geoff Brookes prize.

League officials then hope for a big turnout for the funeral of Con Club stalwart Jean Seywell on Thursday at 10.45 am at Shrewsbury Crematorium.