Lilleshall Hall bowlers enjoy a packed weekend of finals action

Warburton Cup

All eight Lilleshall Hall knockout competitions were decided over the two days, with Caird playing in four finals and Smith featuring in three of them.

“On both days the club president, Don Cartwright, led assembled members and guests in a minute’s silence in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II,” said Smith.

He and pairs partner Caird contested the first final for the Mike Caird Cup which went to a three end tie-break, Smith eventually winning a trophy donated in 2003 10-9, 3-9, 2-1.

Alan Harvey raced into a 15-3 lead in the climax of the QRS Cup against Barry Geal and withstood a fine fightback as the morning dew cleared to win 21-15 before a thrilling final of the Tarmac Cup.

In it, Geal looked on course to recover from his disappointment in style as he led Smith 20-15, only to suffer again as Smith ran out in four tense ends for a 21-20 success.

“The handicapper must be happy this year as Quentin’s four wins in the competition had scores of 21-20, 21-20, 21-19 and 21-20!” said a club spokesperson.

The lead changed hands in the Cyril Davies Cup final but Caird beat Colin Meadows 21-17 by rallying from 15-13 adrift.

Day two was slightly cooler, with a heavy dew which had to be brushed off the green before play could start on the green at the National Sports Centre.

Caird & Smith combined to take the Pairs Cup 21-18 against last year’s runners-up Peter Hancock & Bill Greenway after a cracking showdown that went to an extra end.

“Mike and Quentin took the game 20-18, their sixth win in the competition, leaving the unlucky Peter and Bill runners-up after an extra end for the second year running,” added the spokesperson.

It took 26 ends to decide the Roy Warburton Cup final as Chris Sherriff beat Colin Meadows 22-14 – after the match had been level at 11-11 – but he took just 11 ends to retain the Nuway Cup with a 21-3 romp against Caird to become the only champion from 2021 to win again.

His wife Deb Sherriff, then beat Ruth Lowe 21-18 in the concluding Frank Richards Cup final, the six-time champion leading 18-15 but eventually losing after a marathon 25 ends.

“The results give us, for the first time, a married couple representing the club in the Champion of Champions competitions,” said the spokesperson.