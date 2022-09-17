Notification Settings

Shropshire's Callum Wraight adds to his trophy haul

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished: Comments

It’s looking like Callum Wraight’s stellar bowls season has not turned sour after all.

Callum wraight

The Shrewsbury star was forced to miss Shropshire’s Crosfield Cup final defeat against Yorkshire earlier this month due to a nasty foot injury that ended realistic hopes of defending the Isle of Man September Festival title.

But Wraight is on the mend now and won competition title number 23 for the season at the Kirkheaton Cons 64 in Huddersfield last weekend.

He retained the title and took the £800 first prize thanks to a 21-12 victory over Mark Hughes from Leeds in the final after 21-11, 21-18 and 21-13 wins.

“I managed to win it surprisingly fairly comfortably and I’m over the moon as I believe Yorkshire is the hardest place to win.” said the father of two.

“Kirkheaton made it 23 for the season which is just incredible, especially with the stature of a lot of the tournaments I have managed to win – it’s just crazy really.

“And my foot is healing really well and is hardly causing me any real discomfort now.”

The injury will get another real test this weekend at day one of the Autumn Waterloo at Fleetwood today (SAT) and finals night at the Pack Horse in Macclesfield tonight before a one-day 32 singles at Std Anne’s tomorrow. (SUN)

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

