Rule change boosts Shropshire ladies’ victory hopes

Bowls

Victory over Yorkshire would give the county’s women a fourth title in 14 years - and a change in the rules of the competition has given them the perfect chance to use the tricky green again.

For tomorrow’s outcome will be decided in 12-a-side legs at home and away at Lockwood Cons BC in Huddersfield (both 2pm starts), rather than at one neutral two-green venue.

A British Ladies spokesperson explained: “In a change to the rules, both sides will have home advantage with the neutral venue for the final being scrapped at the 2019 AGM.

“Shropshire, who have lost in the two previous finals (2018 and 2019) to Warwick & Worcester, will be hoping to make it third time lucky and add to their title successes of 2008, 2013 and 2016.

“They beat Yorkshire by 31 shots in the 2016 final and inflicted semi-final defeats over them in 2018 by 29 and by 12 in 2019.”

So the omens are good and if Shropshire can get anywhere near the 86 chalk home mauling of W & W on Newport No.2 in last month’s semi-final then they have a great chance.

Home captain Helen Clee said: “It was great win – a great home and away performance. We’re ready for the final now!”