Shropshire aces crowned champions

Bowls

The under-18 bowlers from the Telford-based Molson Coors-backed league enjoyed five winners from the six games in the decisive showdown with SPS Whitchurch.

Both teams were unbeaten going into Sunday’s clash on Old Shrewsbury’s No.1 green, although Mid Shropshire had been pushed all the way by their B team earlier in the day in the round robin format.

But Mid Shropshire took complete control with skipper Joe Killen, Jordan Millman and Dan Corbett giving them a clear sweep of the first three, before Tom Killen, Akeel Duncan and Will Thompson got the job done.

Five teams had contested the title and it was a great way for the Killen twins from Shifnal to bow out from the Shropshire junior scene – and an ideal early birthday present for Mid Shropshire selector Brenda Killen ahead of her big day 24 hours later.

“What a privilege to manage a great Mid Shropshire team,” she said.

“It’s sad to say bye to Joe and Tom, but they will both continue to support and help out with our up and coming bowlers and my thanks go to all the league’s bowlers and their parents and guardians.”