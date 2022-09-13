Teams chasing a finals day place

Bowls

Semi-final ties in both the division one and two knockout cups take place at neutral venues at 7pm, with the winners to head to the finals and presentation day at Broseley on Sunday, September 25.

First division champions elect Highley A face fellow scratch side Islanders A tonight at Worfield while Bridgnorth A (+28) take on Madeley CC (+4) at Much Wenlock.

The division two semis are: Mortimer (+28) v Much Wenlock (+4) at Bylet No.1; Stockton A (+8) v Squirrel (+32) at Bylet No.2.

n Tomorrow’s Telford Ladies Afternoon League’s Champion of Champions tournament will mark the start of the changing of the guard.

The competition at Wrockwardine Wood (10.30am start) sees all 17 teams that compete in the two divisions of the six-a-side league asked to send a representative to contest the title.

And it is being organised for the first time by Bowring bowler Carole Faulkner, who is set to take over from Mabel Finnigan as league secretary next year.