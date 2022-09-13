Records in sight for champions Wrockwardine Wood

Bowls

It has only been a matter of time when the runaway leaders would secure the crown, and they did it with a 10-2 (233-189) home triumph over Burway. But with three matches still remaining, victorious captain Rob Jones insists there is still plenty to play for – and warned his young team ‘will only get better and better’.

He said: “There is still everything to play for on the last three games – we want the record number of away wins in a Premier League season and 270 points to set a new league points record.”

Wood are just 22 points short of Newport’s record points total of 269 in 2011 – and are only one win shy of Newport’s record 22 wins in a season, also set in 2011. If they remain unbeaten, they will surpass Chester Road’s record low defeats in a season of three from 2005, while they could also topple records for most away points in a season, most improved team between two seasons and biggest winning margin at the summit.

Aside from the record chasing, Jones did also take a moment to reflect on Wood’s incredible success.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud of the team and what they have achieved this year.

“No-one would have given us a chance of achieving this at the start of the year, but we genuinely believed from the beginning that we could if we were at our best and at it every week – we have approached each week like every game is a final.

“To be 54 points clear with three to play, having never finished above fifth place is incredible.”

Rob Roden (21-5) and Jamie King (21-9) secured single-figure victories in Wood’s defeat of Burway, while Mark Jones, Liam Stevens, Stuart Rutter, Steve Roberts, Steve Broome, Dan Taylor, Sally King and Scott Moseley also triumphed.

Second-placed Castlefields and outgoing champions Sir J Bayley played out a 6-6 draw, though did take two bonus points for winning the aggregate 216-192. Michael Beer (21-6) and Mark Taylor earned single-figure victories for Castlefields.

St Georges climbed above Hanwood into third with an 8-4 (209-182) triumph. Peter Farmer (21-6) and Roy Bradburn (21-8) were single-figure winners for St Georges.

Highley opened their advantage over bottom club Bylet to seven points after securing a crucial 8-4 (223-201) win over Chester Road, thanks in part to Stuart Gittings (21-8).