Bowls is the real winner on finals night

Bowls

It came from Mike Potter, president of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League after the two finals for Monday division teams were played at separate venues on Saturday night.

Newport C won the man Ashton Cup on Sir John Bayley No.1 while Allscott Heath C landed the consolation Ashton Shield just up the road at Bowring’s No.1 green – but both finals were mighty close as the handicap system work.

Big wins by Karen Herriman (21-5) and Patrick Evans jnr (21-9) helped division four high fliers Newport overcome an 11 shot handicap to beat Bowring C by 10 shots, Dean Heighway’s 21-8 card the best of four winners from the 10 games for the division five promotion hopefuls.

Allscott had an even bigger 16 shot handicap to surmount against Horsehay C, but 21-8 wins by Rob Sutherland and Laura Taylor and 21-9s from Jeff Davies and Casey Starling got them over the line by just seven chalks, Mick Davies winning 21-11 for skipper Des Conneely’s 2019 Shield winners.

“The League thanks all four teams in the Ashton trophy finals for delivering two cracking games played in exactly the right spirit with grassroots bowls the real winner,” said a league spokesman.