Bancroft adds another title to his collection

Bowls

Leading Shropshire veteran Cedric Bancroft has added another bowls title to his collection for the season.

The Woore man teamed up with June Edwards to win the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League’s pairs crown at Wollerton.

They came out on top of nine pairings by beating Graham Wood & Carol Goodwin 21-12 in the final, the losing semi-finalists being Dave Stretch & Paul Humphries and Janet Bridges & Bernard Regan.

Tomorrow afternoon is semi-final time in the team knockout doubles with league secretary-treasurer Wendy Icke forced to make a late change of venue for the Geoff Brookes Cup tie between Victoria A and Wollerton, now being played at Audlem (2pm).

It’s also a big day for the Salop Leisure Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League tomorrow with President’s Day at Meole Brace from 10am, the Bill Garratt Cup to go to the winners of the draw for partners doubles that is limited to 40 entries.

