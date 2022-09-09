Summer school is hailed a huge success by bowls organisers

Presentation time at the end of District’s successful Summer Bowls School, which was hailed a huge success

Whitchurch’s District Club ran the weekly sessions during the school holidays and attracted 20 youngsters aged between eight and 13 from all over the county.

“This successful initiative by the club saw 20 youngsters taking part in an Introduction to Bowls school,” said county development officer and coaching chief Pauline Wilson. “The children were really enthusiastic and worked very hard – and on the last day were able to play a round robin tournament.”

The coaches were all volunteers and a team effort covered the five weeks thanks to Mo Corley, Roger Haynes, Will Hare, Chris Sayers, Graham Sayers, Brenda Slingo and Ian Wilson, with his wife Pauline organising the sessions and content.

“The District club advertised the bowls school through social media and soon had the 20 children and reserves lined up for the summer, enticed by bacon butties!” added Wilson.

“There was strong support from club members throughout the five weeks and credit must go to Eddy and Janice Broad for the initiative and encouraging new juniors into the game.

“The children received a certificate and medal to celebrate and follow-up sessions are taking place every Saturday in September at 1pm.

“Parents were really pleased and hopefully this will be repeated by other clubs all over Shropshire next year. This year has seen great success for the Shropshire county teams at all levels – men, women and juniors – but even though these teams are made up of many young men and women, bowls still suffers from an undeserved reputation of being only for old people.

“Shropshire clubs work hard to promote the game and encourage youngsters into the game and this year has seen school taster days, after school clubs and scout groups involved across the county – all underpinned by a strong network of coaches which the county has invested in growing over recent years.”

Six bowls teams in the Salop Leisure Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League are in for a knockout time on Monday. That’s when the finals of all three of the league’s team knockout finals will be played – and all with 2pm start times.

Championship-chasing Battlefield A will take on first division rivals Llanymynech for the Dick Meyrick Cup at Old Shrewsbury, while the other two finals are played at Meole Brace.

The Ron Smout Cup climax on the No.1 green will be between Battlefield B and Llanrhaeadr A while over the path on the No.2, Albert Road B and Worthen & Brockton C do battle for the Sponsors Shield.

Shropshire bowlers are on course to plunder plenty of prize money at the Isle of Man September Festival – including county No.1 Callum Wraight.

The Shrewsbury star, who suffered a foot injury that required a trip to A&E at the weekend, has reached the last 32 of the men’s main singles as he looks to defend the crown.

Step father Rich Goddard is also through to the same stage – and both were through to the last eight for the finals of the Men’s Tourism yesterday at Nobles Park in Douglas.