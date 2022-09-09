Jackie making bowls history for Shropshire

Bowls

Callum Wraight and Jamie King are the past champions that will take their places in a 64-strong field at Pennfields in Wolverhampton from 10am.

Stuart Rutter, beaten by Wrockwardine Wood clubmate King in the 2019 final at Prees, has also qualified – but it is his wife Jackie who makes history for Shropshire by winning a ticket to finals day.Also in the hunt for the title and a place in the Champion of Champions later this month are Gary Neal, Josh Bradburn, Clay Flattley, Dan Taylor, Jamie Brookes, Dave Brown and Alex Hassell.

More than £400 was raised for charity as Shropshire’s top bowlers played their part in Lynn Pritchatt’s Walkathon in aid of Motor Neurone Disease reseacch.

Telford beat Shrewsbury in the 12-a-side challenge match in aid of the MND Foundation by 13 chalks on the No.1 green at St Georges on Wednesday night.

Watched by Pritchatt before day five of the Walkathon saw her set off from Ellemsere BC, Telford enjoyed a clean sweep of the first four led by Mike Wainwright’s 21-7 win and were 36 chalks up after eight games. But Mike Beer won 21-8 to give Shrewsbury a chance and Phil Lyttle (21-11) reduced the final deficit to just 13.

Winning team captain Rob Burroughs said: “Thank you to St Georges for hosting, and Paul Beer for organising this event, and thanks to Local Print Pros for sponsoring it.

“It looks like over £400 was raised on the night for the MND Foundation so thank you to all bowlers who took part.