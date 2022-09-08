Shropshire’s dream in the Crosfield Cup ended by Yorkshire

Before the home hurt – Shropshire’s squad, officials and sponsors

Four days on from a 68 shot home and away mauling in the final by mighty Yorkshire, the cold fact is that the chance of only a third Endsleigh British senior county championship crown in nearly 100 years has gone again.

And the stark reality is that Shropshire, particularly in Sunday’s home leg at a packed Wem USC, were outplayed by a White Rose side that finished with seven winners out of 12 and 37 chalks to the good.

The loss of British No.1 Callum Wraight due to a nasty right foot injury was a big blow, but he was not due to play until No.6 at home – and by then Yorkshire were already on top.

Away at Thornhill BC in Dewsbury, the proud Salopians put up a brave show and with Scott Harries (21-13), Martin Gaut (21-17) and Gary Neal (21-10) in the starring roles, they only trailed by six shots with nine blocks off.

But that was as good as it got as Yorkshire celebrated news of their big win at Wem with clear cut successes on home soil to end up with a 31 winning margin there.

Selector Andy Smith, who received the runners-up trophy from British deputy president David Williams at Wem, heaped praised on the visitors.

He felt Yorkshire’s side is so good they pick up an away green with ease and that the final was a learning curve for a young Shropshire squad with less experience of dealing with a massive occasion in front of a big and noisy crowd.

A county association spokesman admitted: “We never got going at home, trailing by eight after four games off.

“And the loss of Callum Wraight, because of his injury, didn’t help as only one winner in the middle four meant a deficit of 22.

“Only two more winners at the back meant an overall loss of 37 there, with 21-18 wins being our best by Rich Lawson, Mike Beer and Pete Farmer.

“The away side only had three winners, keeping the damage down to 31 overall, but well done to Yorkshire on their success.”

The home players had put the practice hours in, they just came up against better players on the day and were unable to turn the tie once Yorkshire got on top and silenced the home support.