A Wraight stroke of bad luck after Callum’s win

Callum Wraight

The Shropshire bowls sensation successfully retained the title at the Weston Rhyn club on Saturday – but only after suffering a nasty foot injury trying to stop a strike by his quarter-final opponent.

Luckily a nurse was in attendance on finals day and was able to strap up the injury so the Shrewsbury star could continue, Wraight eventually pocketing the £600 first prize with a 21-13 victory over Adam Penlington.

Thankfully, fears of a chipped ankle bone proved unfounded, but the injury ruled him out of the home leg of Shropshire’s Crosfield Cup final against Yorkshire at Wem USC on Sunday, leaving the 35-year-old ‘absolutely gutted’.

And it may end up preventing him from defending his Isle of Man September Festival crown as he’s been advised that rest is the best remedy.

Wraight beat Jordan Riley 21-9, then Liam Badwick 21-13 in the last eight before brushing aside Neil Kershaw from Ifton’s County Cup winning side 21-12.

“In the final Callum faced the in-form and very talented bowler Adam Penlington. It was a good match, but Callum was always in control,” said comp organiser Carlos Rodeleia.

“Adam easily made it to the final, taking the £400 runner-up prize and winning the best break of 16, but had a slightly tougher match against the very talented Clay Flattley (Sir John Bayley) in the semi-final, winning 21-14.

“Another close game worth a mention was the well fought out battle of Jeremy Muff and Keith Wall, Jeremy delivering a fantastic last wood to win 20.”