Shropshire final heartbreak

By Nick Elwell

Shropshire's dream of landing only a third Crosfield Cup triumph was smashed in stunning style by Yorkshire.

Bowls stock pic
Bowls stock pic

The cream of Salop's bowlers were beaten both and away and by 68 shots overall in the final of the Endsleigh British senior county championship yesterday afternoon.

Robbed of the services of British No.1 Callum Wraight due to an ankle injury, Shropshire's home side at Wem USC were always behind and suffered two 21-10 defeats and a pair of 21-11 setbacks in a 37 chalk mauling

And the White Rose men were almost as convincing at Thornhill BC in Dewsbury in recording a 31 shot winning margin, despite a 21-10 win by Gary Neal and a 12-13 first four card from Scott Harries for the visitors.

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

