Shropshire stars gunning for more county cup glory

County champion David Lloyd – back for the final

It’s the biggest day in Shropshire bowls history for 13 years tomorrow (SUN) with the chance of a third Crosfield Cup triumph.

The cream of the county take on Yorkshire with the British senior county championship at stake in 12-a-side legs starting at 2pm at Wem USC and Thornhill Cricket & Bowls Club in Dewsbury.

Not since 2009, when Shropshire beat Yorkshire to win the Crosfield Cup for only a second time in 84 years of trying, has a county match been so eagerly anticipated.

And despite all his fantastic feats in recent years, Shropshire king Callum Wraight can’t wait, saying: “Sunday is the big day . . . the Crosfield Cup final!”

It’s clearly a massive day for Mick Jones, now serving as County Deputy President but the one senior team selector who remains from the glory day in 2009 when Shropshire won at both Meole Brace and Waterloo BC for a 44 shot overall victory.

It looks set to be a lot closer tomorrow as the last two meetings of the counties have been settled by single figure results, including Shropshire’s heart-breaking four chalk defeat in the 2016 final.

Both Shropshire and Yorkshire have enjoyed mighty impressive campaigns this season, winning all three group games and being convincing winners of their semi-finals just last month.

That's why Jones and fellow selectors Andy Smith, Keith Walton and Phil King have made just one change for the winner-takes-all showdown.

This year’s County Merit champion David Lloyd, who celebrated his 27th birthday in the week, returns to the team at No.12 in the away leg after being unavailable for the semi-final.

The Sir John Bayley man takes the place of Hanwood’s Darren Wellings while the home side is packed with bowlers who love playing on Wem USC after the selectors consulted with Leek Street club officials for guidance.

Yorkshire’s 24 has stars everywhere – like Graeme Wilson, father and son Chris and Josh Mordue, Scott Fisher, Ashley Daykin and former Shropshire star Ian Booth, who will know the Wem green well from his days with Childs Ercall and Chester Road.